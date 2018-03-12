TBEA decides on cost of chemical plant for new unit of Bishkek HPP

TBEA decided on the cost of a chemical plant for the new unit of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Power engineers stated at a meeting of the deputy commission to investigate the causes of the HPP breakdown and the rationality of the loan use that it would cost $ 5 million. In fact, the object will cost more.

Electric Stations JSC told 24.kg news agency that the construction of a new chemical plant in the modernized part of the Bishkek HPP will begin in late March — early April. The work should be completed in July.

Delivery of equipment started on February 12, technical details and a construction project are being specified now. The cost of a new chemical plant is $ 5,842,000. The funds are a part of $ 386 million loan.

Recall, the former director of the HPP Omurkul uulu Nurlan stated that the modernization of the heating plant was carried out without a project and construction of a chemical plant for new unit was not planned.