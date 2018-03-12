17:48
USD 68.17
EUR 84.59
RUB 1.20
English

TBEA decides on cost of chemical plant for new unit of Bishkek HPP

TBEA decided on the cost of a chemical plant for the new unit of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Power engineers stated at a meeting of the deputy commission to investigate the causes of the HPP breakdown and the rationality of the loan use that it would cost $ 5 million. In fact, the object will cost more.

Electric Stations JSC told 24.kg news agency that the construction of a new chemical plant in the modernized part of the Bishkek HPP will begin in late March — early April. The work should be completed in July.

Delivery of equipment started on February 12, technical details and a construction project are being specified now. The cost of a new chemical plant is $ 5,842,000. The funds are a part of $ 386 million loan.

Recall, the former director of the HPP Omurkul uulu Nurlan stated that the modernization of the heating plant was carried out without a project and construction of a chemical plant for new unit was not planned.
link:
views: 125
Print
Related
Technical director of Electric Stations JSC detained
Bishkek HPP upgraded without project
Why Bishkek HPP was modernized. Government version
Period of investigation into causes of Bishkek HPP breakdown extended
HPP breakdown. Damage to Bishkek heating system estimated
Kyrgyzstan has to pay $ 480 mln for modernization of Bishkek HPP
School from TBEA. About change of contractors and lost millions
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Whom officials offer to dismiss
Former leaders of country to be hold accountable for Bishkek HPP breakdown
Commission voices preliminary causes of Bishkek HPP breakdown
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"