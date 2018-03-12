Nurkhanbek Momunaliev resigns at his own request

The head of the Government’s Executive Office Nurkhanbek Momunaliev resigned at his own request. Sources in the government informed 24.kg news agency.

«I decided to leave the post, because I feel responsible for serious shortcomings in the preparation of international documents by the government’s executive office. Errors in the preparation of the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union, in particular, in determining the period of entry into force of the document, were made. Recently, there were mistakes in the drafting of a bill on the ratification of an agreement between the Kyrgyz and Russian governments on the establishment of competent bodies in the field of migration,» Nurkhanbek Momunaliev explained his decision.

Earlier, Sapar Isakov sent a recommendation to the President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov to fire Nurkhanbek Momunaliev from the post of the head of the Government’s Executive Office.

The Prime Minister also dismissed the head of the Department of Social Development Ulan Mamatkanov and the head of the Department of Legal Expertise Maksatbek Esenaliev for the shortcomings in the preparation of an agreement on the establishment of competent bodies in the field of migration.