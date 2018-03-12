Prime Minister dismisses two more employees of Government’s Executive Office

The Prime Minister Sapar Isakov dismissed two more employees of the Government’s Executive Office. Sources in the Cabinet of Ministers informed 24.kg news agency.

Based on the results of an official investigation and due to serious shortcomings in drafting of a bill On Ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the Establishment of Competent Authorities in the Sphere of Migration, the head of the Department of Social Development, Ulan Mamatkanov, and the Head of the Legal Expertise Department, Maksatbek Esenaliev, were dismissed.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov sent a recommendation to the President of the country to dismiss the head of the Government’s Executive Office Nurkhanbek Momunaliev.