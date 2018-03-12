14:40
USD 68.17
EUR 84.59
RUB 1.20
English

Prime Minister dismisses two more employees of Government’s Executive Office

The Prime Minister Sapar Isakov dismissed two more employees of the Government’s Executive Office. Sources in the Cabinet of Ministers informed 24.kg news agency.

Based on the results of an official investigation and due to serious shortcomings in drafting of a bill On Ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the Establishment of Competent Authorities in the Sphere of Migration, the head of the Department of Social Development, Ulan Mamatkanov, and the Head of the Legal Expertise Department, Maksatbek Esenaliev, were dismissed.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov sent a recommendation to the President of the country to dismiss the head of the Government’s Executive Office Nurkhanbek Momunaliev.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Nurkhanbek Momunaliev resigns at his own request
Sapar Isakov dismisses head of Government’s Executive Office
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff
Sapar Isakov calls to clean up and plant trees in Kyrgyzstan
Vice Prime Minister to personally check situation at Dostuk checkpoint
Prime Minister asks President to dismiss Nurbek Abaskanov
Sapar Isakov: Smart City project will be implemented
Sapar Isakov suggests renaming militsiya into police
PM allocates 100,000 soms for treatment of 2-year-old girl
New equipment planned to be installed in Oncology Center in September
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"