Sapar Isakov dismisses head of Government’s Executive Office

Sapar Isakov sent a recommendation to the President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov to relieve Nurkhanbek Momunaliev of the post of head of the Government’s Executive Office. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the recommendation was sent today.

The press service of the government promised to comment on the personnel decision of Sapar Isakov later.

The reason for dismissal was a scandal that erupted between the MPs and the head of the Ministry of Justice.

One of the meetings of the Parliament revealed that the head of the Ministry of Justice, Uran Akhmetov, submitted a bill with gross mistakes. This document was sent to the President of Kyrgyzstan for signing. Earlier, Uran Akhmetov also presented to the deputies a document on the Customs Union, containing errors.

According to some reports, it was the head of the Government’s Executive Office, who supervised these issues.

Nurkhanbek Momunaliev has headed the government’s office since 2012.

Earlier, the head of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications, Nurbek Abaskanov, was dismissed based on the recommendation of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic. The reason was the issue of a license to his own company by the official.