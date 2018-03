The condition of a Kyrgyz citizen, who suffered in a fire in the Turkish city of Izmir, is critical. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The employees of the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic keep in touch with her relatives. The victim’s sister intends to leave for Turkey.

A fire in a five-story hotel in Izmir occurred on March 7. The fire destroyed most of the building. Relevant services find out the causes of the fire.