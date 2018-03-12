Financial literacy to be included in school curriculum in Kyrgyzstan

The National Bank and the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan plan to introduce in the near future a course on increasing financial literacy at schools of the country. The Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov told today at a press conference.

According to him, as of today, the level of financial literacy of the population is increasing. This is evidenced by an increase in banks’ deposits, appearance of new financial products and solutions. As part of the program to increase financial literacy, which was adopted in 2016, there are short-term and long-term activities.

«Annual Global Money Week, which is useful to all segments of the population, is among the short-term activities. As for the long-term measures, now we are working on introduction of a course to improve the financial literacy at schools. We are developing a methodology, we are studying what subjects we need to introduce,» the head of the National Bank said.

«The National Bank, together with the German Foundation, trains teachers who will teach the subject. We are developing a course to increase the level of financial literacy for adults, because we need to train not only the young people, but the adults as well. There are things that need to be learned. For example, a person should understand that it is not necessary to put the house on bail, if he or she is not a recipient of a loan, or one cannot do a joint business without drawing up documents, relying on oral agreements,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov stressed.