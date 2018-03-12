11:35
Section of Bishkek – Torugart road to be periodically closed for traffic

The section of Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway will be periodically blocked on March 12 through March 16. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

According to it, a forced descent of stones will be carried out at the 108th kilometer of the road in Boom gorge.

Traffic movement will be blocked from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm. In case of accumulation of more than 30-40 vehicles, the work will be stopped and cars will be let through.

Work is carried out at daylight hours under favorable weather conditions.
