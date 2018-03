A young woman was detained in Bishkek on suspicion of murder. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, body of a 25-30- year-old woman with multiple stab wounds was found on February 15 in the capital near one of the houses.

A criminal case was opened under Article 97 of the Criminal Code (murder).

The suspect was born in 1988. She is kept in a pretrial detention center.