Kyrgyzstani injured in a fire in Izmir (Turkey)

Kyrgyzstani was injured in a fire in one of the hotels in the Turkish city of Izmir. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the woman is in hospital in critical condition. Four other people received burns of different degrees.

The staff of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul contacted the relatives of the victim in Bishkek.

The fire in a five-story hotel in Izmir occurred on March 7. The fire destroyed main part of the building. Relevant services find out the causes of the fire.
