18:19
Military of Kyrgyzstan, Russia hold exercises involving artillery and aviation

The military of Kyrgyzstan and Russia held exercises involving artillery and aviation.

According to the Information Support Department of the General Staff, a joint command and staff training of the land forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Central Military District of the Russian Defense Ministry on planning a joint operation took place on March 5-7.

«The objectives of the training are the creation of a unified command and control system for the United Group of Forces, the harmonization of command and control bodies in the preparation and conducting of a joint operation to ensure military security in the region, as well as training the interaction of troops in carrying out tasks,» the General Staff reported.

At the final stage, the units practiced actions to block and neutralize illegal armed groups. Artillery, as well as aviation of the 999th base of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Kant, was involved in the exercises.
