Kyrgyzstan spends over 2 billion soms on payment of state debt in 2018

In January-February, 2,771.5 billion soms were spent from the republican budget on servicing the state debt. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 1,041.5 billion soms were allocated for payments on external debt: 660.4 million — for the principal amount, 381 million — for interests.

To service domestic debt, 1,729.9 billion soms were allocated from the budget: 1.2 billion — for the principal amount of the debt, 511 million — for the interests.

At the end of 2017, Kyrgyzstan’s state debt amounted to $ 4.5 billion. At least 20,628.3 billion soms were spent on its servicing.