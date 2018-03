Samargyul Adamkulova was appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to the State of Kuwait. The decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Prior to that, Samargyul Adamkulova was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to India, Bangladesh and Nepal concurrently with the residence in New Delhi.