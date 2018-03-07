Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in connection with the crash of An-26 plane in Syria. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

«With deep sorrow, I received the sad news of the numerous victims as a result of the tragic crash of the An-26 transport aircraft in Syria. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I ask you to convey deep condolences and words of sympathy to the relatives and friends of the deceased. We share the pain and bitterness of the irreparable loss,» the telegram says.

Recall, Russian transport aircraft An-26 crashed in Syria. According to Russian media, Russian military — 33 passengers and six crew members were aboard, all of them died.