Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree to dismiss Farid Niyazov, head of his staff, according to the submitted notice of resignation.

Recall, the official submitted to the president a notice of resignation at his own request, but the head of state did not accept it. Sooronbai Jeenbekov gave Farid Niyazov a one-week vacation, believing that he was tired.

However, a week later, the chief of the presidential staff confirmed his intention to leave office.

Related news
Holy place is never empty. President about Farid Niyazov
Yesterday, at a meeting with the heads of the leading media outlets, the head of state said that the holy place is never empty.

«A holy place is never empty. I’m such a person, I never beg. There are people who deserve this post,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
