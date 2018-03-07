15:55
Kyrgyzstan to spend $ 7 million on advice in obtaining a loan

Kyrgyzstan will spend $ 7 million on consultations in obtaining a loan from the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

IFAD intends to provide $ 25.4 million to support «Securing Access to Markets» project. Its task is to improve the access and integration of small-scale livestock farmers into the profitable markets for the sale of their products.

A total of $ 55.4 million was invested in the project. The International Fund for Agricultural Development provides a loan of $ 12.7 million and a grant of $ 12.7 million. The contribution of the financial services provider is $ 20 million, the contribution of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic is $ 1.6 million, the contribution of the beneficiaries is $ 8.39 million.

Officials of the Ministry of Agriculture noted that $ 25 million would be used to repair laboratories, purchase equipment and finance business projects for the development of agriculture.

The project is planned to be implemented through ARIS.
