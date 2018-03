A 15-year-old schoolgirl hanged herself in Bishkek.

As the press service of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate informed 24.kg news agency, a report on suicide was received yesterday morning. The accident occurred in Archa-Beshik housing estate. Mother found her daughter’s body at home.

All the circumstances of the accident are being clarified. Several cases of suicides by schoolchildren in the regions of Kyrgyzstan have already occurred since the beginning of 2018.