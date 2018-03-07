International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reduce by $ 6.3 million for month

At the end of February, Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves reduced by $ 6.3 million. Official website of the National Bank reported.

It is noted that international reserves formed in the amount of $ 2,214.14 billion. Despite the reduction in reserves compared to January 2018, the indicator still remains quite high. The international reserves of the country were larger only in August 2014 — $ 2,222.68 million.

The National Bank uses international reserves to smooth the sharp fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate. In February, the bank conducted only one intervention, purchasing $ 5.5 million on the foreign exchange market.