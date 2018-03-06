15:10
-2
USD 68.04
EUR 83.86
RUB 1.19
English

Kyrgyz athletes win 21 medals at taekwondo tournament in Fergana

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won 21 medals at the open championship of Fergana region of Uzbekistan in taekwondo. The President of the Federation of Taekwondo ITF of Kyrgyzstan Vitaliy Oleinichenko informed 24.kg news agency.

More than 700 athletes competed at the tournament. 38 athletes from Osh and Batken regions represented our country. They won five gold, two silver and 14 bronze medals. «Trainees of Ibrahim Nasyrov, Dier Yuldashev, Zarina Mamazhanova, Umar Satvaldiyev, Bayastan Bargybaev and Ilkhom Isakov showed good results,» told Vitaliy Oleinichenko.

Khozhimurot Atajonov, Abdulkhayo Artiboev, Firdavs Abdusattarov, Nigorakhon Sidikova and Dilbar Baymyrzaeva became champions in their categories. Khayrullo uulu Khikmatillo and Meerim Ysakova won silver medals.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
President demands from officials to speed up delimitation of borders
Bishkek hosts exhibition of contemporary art works made of textiles
1,500 people stuck in queue on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
Kyrgyzstanis win 5 gold medals at CIS Taekwondo Cup
State Border Service explains kilometer-long queues on border with Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals at Taekwondo Championship in Kazakhstan
Price for electricity exports to Uzbekistan to grow in March
Uzbekistan prepares to send first motor column through Kyrgyzstan to China
Heads of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan-for speeding up delimitation of state border
Kyrgyzstanis win 11 medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
Popular
CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat
Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat
Svetlana Levina: Many things in Bishkek reminded me of Moscow of my childhood Svetlana Levina: Many things in Bishkek reminded me of Moscow of my childhood
Honor guard returns to post No. 1 - flagpole on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek Honor guard returns to post No. 1 - flagpole on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek