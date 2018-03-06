Kyrgyz athletes win 21 medals at taekwondo tournament in Fergana

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won 21 medals at the open championship of Fergana region of Uzbekistan in taekwondo. The President of the Federation of Taekwondo ITF of Kyrgyzstan Vitaliy Oleinichenko informed 24.kg news agency.

More than 700 athletes competed at the tournament. 38 athletes from Osh and Batken regions represented our country. They won five gold, two silver and 14 bronze medals. «Trainees of Ibrahim Nasyrov, Dier Yuldashev, Zarina Mamazhanova, Umar Satvaldiyev, Bayastan Bargybaev and Ilkhom Isakov showed good results,» told Vitaliy Oleinichenko.

Khozhimurot Atajonov, Abdulkhayo Artiboev, Firdavs Abdusattarov, Nigorakhon Sidikova and Dilbar Baymyrzaeva became champions in their categories. Khayrullo uulu Khikmatillo and Meerim Ysakova won silver medals.