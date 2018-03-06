Embezzlement of almost 12 mln soms detected in Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan

An embezzlement of almost 12 million soms was detected in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Check of the legality and targeted spending of budget funds in construction and repair for the Armed Forces revealed facts of unreasonable overstating of the consumption of construction materials, illegal transfer of budgetary funds, and public procurement in violation of the requirements of the budget legislation.

As a result of the criminal actions of officials of the State Defense Committee and the State Enterprise Asker Kurulush, the state suffered damage in an especially large amount (preliminary −11,988,000 soms.)

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic initiated a criminal case against the officials of the State Defense Committee and the state enterprise Asker Kurulush on the basis of the crimes under the articles 304 (abuse of office), 306 (state procurement contrary to the interests of the Kyrgyz Republic) and 308 (illegal use of budget funds ) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.