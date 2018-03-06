Kyrgyzstan gets 300 million soms from Switzerland for health improvement

Switzerland and Kyrgyzstan launched a new project to improve the health of the population in our country. The Embassy of Switzerland to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

An agreement on a four-year project, which aims to improve the prevention of non-communicable diseases, was signed today. The republic is allocated more than 4.3 million Swiss francs (about 300 million soms). The program will expand the capacity of the primary health care system and enhance the promotion of the healthy lifestyle.

According to the Ministry of Health, in 2016, non-communicable diseases, in particular cardiovascular diseases (50.4%) and oncological diseases (12%) became the main causes of death of the population, followed by injuries and intoxication (8.4%), as well as respiratory diseases (5.7 percent).

Unhealthy diet (particularly high salt intake), tobacco and alcohol, and lack of physical activity have become major risks of non-communicable diseases.

The first phase of the project will last until 2022 and will be implemented in Chui, Issyk-Kul, Naryn and Talas regions.