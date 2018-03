The issue of Farid Niyazov’s resignation will be resolved after his meeting with the president. Today, the chief of staff of the head of state was supposed to go to work after a week-long vacation.

Related news President not accept resignation of Presidential Administration’s Chief

As the spokesperson for Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Tolgonai Stamalieva, told, the resignation notice has not been accepted so far. According to some sources, Farid Niyazov is not going to remain in the office of the head of the presidential staff.

As the sources in the Presidential Administration told, the incumbent first deputy head of the staff Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev may occupy the vacant post.