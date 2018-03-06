15:12
Karateka from Kyrgyzstan becomes champion in Kazakhstan

Karateka from Kyrgyzstan won the WKF Aktobe Open 2018 International Tournament in Kazakhstan. The president of the club «Keihatsu» Dmitry Kazanov informed 24.kg news agency.

Athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia participated in the competition. «Our country was represented by 18 sportsmen. My trainee Alisher Sayakbayev won gold among young men in the weight category up to 61 kg. Among girls in weight over 59 kg, trainee of Pavel Bondarenko from «Samurai» club Olga Maltseva won bronze,» Dmitry Kazanov told. «The rest of the guys are our new team. They competed, won several fights, but did not get medals.»

«Two important starts — the championship of the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Tournament Kazakhstan Open- are to take place,» he added.
