New head of International Department of Presidential Administartion appointed

The ex-Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Daniyar Sydykov was appointed the head of the International Department of the Presidential Administration. He was introduced to the staff of the department today.

Daniyar Sydykov was born on September 22, 1975. He has higher education. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the Kyrgyz State National University, the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, specializing in «international relations» and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, specializing in «political management.»

He began his career as a specialist in the Banking Supervision Department of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic. In 1998, he joined the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was an attaché of the Economic Analysis Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, second secretary of the Second Political Department of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, an Adviser to the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia, and a Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He has the diplomatic rank of the Counsel.