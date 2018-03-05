02:54
0
USD 68.04
EUR 83.86
RUB 1.19
English

Rally in support of president's anti-corruption initiatives finishes

Protest in front of the White House in support of the president’s anti-corruption initiatives ended. About 200 people took part in it.

The protesters demanded meeting with the employees of the Presidential Administration and deputies of the Parliament.

According to the head of the Institute of Public Analysis Rita Karasartova, the fact that no one came out to the protesters demonstrates the attitude of the authorities towards the people.

«The rally is over. None of the representatives of the authorities came to us. But in any case, the appeal will be handed over to the president,» Rita Karasartova said.

Earlier, the protesters expressed their support to the new head of state.
link:
views: 165
Print
Related
Firemen hold rally in Bishkek
Rally in Bishkek. Protesters demand resignation of security officials
Situation at Makmal: residents threaten with new rallies
Black list of judges by human rights defenders, lawyers and attorneys
Rally in Bishkek. Activists support Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Makmal investors ask Internal Affairs Ministry to settle conflict with locals
People protest against water meters in Aidarken
Supporters of opposition members demand resignation of SCNS head
Rally for land transformation held at White House again
Residents of Toguz-Toro demand to stop construction of gold processing plant
Popular
CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat
Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat
Svetlana Levina: Many things in Bishkek reminded me of Moscow of my childhood Svetlana Levina: Many things in Bishkek reminded me of Moscow of my childhood
Honor guard returns to post No. 1 - flagpole on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek Honor guard returns to post No. 1 - flagpole on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek