Rally in support of president's anti-corruption initiatives finishes

Protest in front of the White House in support of the president’s anti-corruption initiatives ended. About 200 people took part in it.

The protesters demanded meeting with the employees of the Presidential Administration and deputies of the Parliament.

According to the head of the Institute of Public Analysis Rita Karasartova, the fact that no one came out to the protesters demonstrates the attitude of the authorities towards the people.

«The rally is over. None of the representatives of the authorities came to us. But in any case, the appeal will be handed over to the president,» Rita Karasartova said.

Earlier, the protesters expressed their support to the new head of state.