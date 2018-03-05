Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway

Four people were killed in a traffic accident on Bishkek — Osh road. Press office of the Main Road Safety Department reported.

According to its data, the traffic accident happened yesterday at about 2.30 pm.

«A truck Scania and Toyota car collided on the road. According to the driver of the truck, he was moving along the Bishkek-Osh road on his lane. Suddenly, the Toyota drove into the oncoming lane and collided with the truck. Four people died of the injuries. 11-year-old child was among them,» the department said.