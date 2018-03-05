14:35
+1
USD 68.02
EUR 83.78
RUB 1.20
English

Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway

Four people were killed in a traffic accident on Bishkek — Osh road. Press office of the Main Road Safety Department reported.

According to its data, the traffic accident happened yesterday at about 2.30 pm.

«A truck Scania and Toyota car collided on the road. According to the driver of the truck, he was moving along the Bishkek-Osh road on his lane. Suddenly, the Toyota drove into the oncoming lane and collided with the truck. Four people died of the injuries. 11-year-old child was among them,» the department said.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Traffic accident in Chui region, casualties reported
Traffic accidents involving tank trucks. Nature of Kyrgyzstan poisoned by fuel
Contract with bus drivers to be terminated due to fatal traffic accidents
Two people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh road
Three minibuses collide in Bishkek, 11 people injured
Tanker truck burns down on Bishkek-Osh highway, two injured
Ex-MP from SDPK faction killed in traffic accident in Batken region
Six employees of Tazalyk ME die under the wheels for 3 years
Tazalyk ME employee struck, killed in Bishkek
Number of traffic accidents involving public transport almost doubled in Bishkek
Popular
CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat
Topless DJ, arrested in Bishkek, calls Kyrgyzstan underdeveloped country Topless DJ, arrested in Bishkek, calls Kyrgyzstan underdeveloped country
Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat
Honor guard returns to post No. 1 - flagpole on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek Honor guard returns to post No. 1 - flagpole on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek