Sooronbai Jeenbekov dismisses head of State Communications Committee

Nurbek Abaskanov was dismissed from the post of Chairman of the State Committee of Information Technologies and Communications of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

As noted, Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which, in accordance with the constitutional law On the Government of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbek Abaskanov was dismissed from his post.

The decision was made on the basis of the recommendation of the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov.

Earlier, there appeared information that Nurbek Abaskanov had issued a license to his firm. By order of Sapar Isakov, a commission to conduct an internal investigation was set up. «Based on the results of its work, submitted to the head of government, a decision to release Nurbek Abaskanov from his post was made,» the press service of the Cabinet informed.
