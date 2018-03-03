Kyrgyzstanis win 4 medals at the World Championship in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the World Youth Championship in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The President of Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliyev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the competitions were held in Abu Dhabi (UAE). Nine athletes represented the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Kylymbek Maamytov, who competed in the weight category of 77 kilograms, and Ruslan Sagdeev (94 kg) won silver medals. Dmitry Novikov (69 kg) and Burkutbay Satybaldiev (77 kg) won bronze,» told the president of the federation.