13:19
0
USD 68.05
EUR 83.53
RUB 1.20
English

Kyrgyzstanis win 4 medals at the World Championship in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the World Youth Championship in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The President of Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliyev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the competitions were held in Abu Dhabi (UAE). Nine athletes represented the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Kylymbek Maamytov, who competed in the weight category of 77 kilograms, and Ruslan Sagdeev (94 kg) won silver medals. Dmitry Novikov (69 kg) and Burkutbay Satybaldiev (77 kg) won bronze,» told the president of the federation.
link:
views: 122
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at North American Jiu Jitsu Championship
Kyrgyzstani - winner of World Mental Arithmetic Cup
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 gold medals at European Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Kyrgyzstani becomes Asian champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Denis Petrashov wins 2 gold medals at International Swimming Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 more medals at the World Pankration Championship
Kyrgyz national team wins 22 medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Championship
Karateka from Kyrgyzstan win 6 medals at Asian Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 7 gold medals at Asian MMA Championship
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in New York
Popular
Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek
Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute
American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk
Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported