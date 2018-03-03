Vice Prime Minister to personally check situation at Dostuk checkpoint

The Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, at a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister Dair Kenekeev, instructed to activate work on increasing the capacity of Dostuk-Avtodorozhniy checkpoint. The Public Relations and Media Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sapar Isakov and Dair Kenekeev discussed the implementation of instructions for the settlement of the situation at the checkpoint in Osh region.

Dair Kenekeev noted that according to the instruction, the capacity of Dostuk-Avtodorozhniy has been increased. Four more booths will be installed.

In addition, Sapar Isakov drew particular attention to the observance of public order, ensuring the security of citizens while they are at the checkpoint and when crossing the state border.

The head of government instructed Dair Kenekeev to check the progress of the execution of instructions on the spot, so the Vice Prime Minister will leave with working trip for Osh region today.

The throughput capacity of the checkpoint after the measures taken grew 1.7 times and is more than 7,000 people a day now.

Earlier, eyewitnesses reported that 1,500 people stuck in queue on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border at Dostuk checkpoint and the border guards did not cope with the influx of people.

In September 2017, Uzbekistan lifted restrictions on crossing the border with the Kyrgyz Republic.