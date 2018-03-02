Severe winter. Seven percent of winter crops in bad state

Specialists took samples and checked the condition of winter crops after wintering. The Department for Expertise of Agricultural Crops under the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency.

According to its data, only 52.1 percent of winter crops are in good state, 41 percent — in satisfactory, and 7 percent — in bad state.

«In general, it’s nothing to worry about. If we compare by regions, 9.9 percent of winter crops turned out to be in bad condition in Chui region, in Jalal-Abad — 5.7 percent, in Issyk-Kul — 0.7 percent. Winter was severe with little snow. Now everything depends on the spring. Only then it will be possible to give a forecast for the harvest,» the department noted.