Imprisoned in Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstani sews his mouth shut

The Institute of the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan received a message that a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, person with the third group of disability, is kept in a penal colony of Taraz city (Kazakhstan). He went on a hunger strike and, in protest, sewed his mouth shut.

The reason was, as the convict explained, harassment on the basis of nationality on the part of the management of the institution, where he is serving his sentence.

Ombudsman Kubat Otorbaev appealed to the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan with a request to protect the rights of the imprisoned Kyrgyz citizen, and in case of confirmation of violations of his rights, take measures to restore them and bring the guilty to justice.

On behalf of the Institute of Ombudsman, letters were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan to convoy the convicted compatriot for serving his sentence in his homeland.