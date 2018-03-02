Why Bishkek HPP was modernized. Government version

At one of the meetings of the deputy commission to investigate the causes of the breakdown at the Bishkek Power Plant and the rational use of the loan, the power specialists reported that only 30 percent of the Bishkek HPP were upgraded for $ 306 million. The deputies of the Parliament were shocked. In their opinion, it was possible to build a new heating plant for such money.

The government of Kyrgyzstan explained why they decided to modernize only part of the Bishkek heating plant, whether the remaining equipment is to be replaced and why it is impossible to restore HPP-2.

Victory of modernization over construction of HPP-2

The equipment of the Bishkek HPP plant is 76 percent worn out. To build a new heating plant, it is necessary to build new coal storage sites, fuel supply routes, substations, pipelines. There is no free site in the city.

To commission HPP-2 with a thermal load of 1163 Gcal / hour, approximately 88 billion soms will be needed.

At present, 960 houses have been built on 47.7 hectares intended for the construction of two power generating units of HPP-2. There is no sanitary-protective zone necessary for the launch of the facility. It seems that officials will no longer be able to clear it.

There is no money for upgrading the remaining equipment of Bishkek HPP. However, the operating time of 6 boilers is more than 200,000 hours, turbo unit No. 5 — 290,000 hours. In the coming years, it is necessary to inspect the technical condition of the equipment and prepare it for modernization.

In 2018, specialists of Electric Stations JSC will develop design and estimate documentation for the modernization of boiler unit No. 21.

TBEA was the best

The Chinese TBEA had the most favorable conditions for Kyrgyzstan out of four companies that wanted to participate in the modernization of Bishkek HPP. Exim Bank of China granted a soft loan at 2 percent per annum for 20 years, 11 years of which is a grace period, with the implementation of the project within three years.

Unlike other companies, TBEA guaranteed fulfillment of its obligations.

The new units will operate using local coal, which will reduce the country’s dependence on imported fuel and will give impetus to the development of the domestic coal industry.

Bishkek HPP was modernized for $ 386 million, having built two power units with a total electrical capacity of 300 MW and a thermal power plant of 300 Gcal / h. According to calculations, each kilowatt of electricity and heat produced cost $ 1,287.

As an example, the deputies cited the construction of a thermal power station in Dushanbe with a capacity of 400 MW for $ 528.9 million. Every kilowatt of electricity and heat produced cost $ 1,322 there.

The construction of a new HPP cost the Tajik side more than the modernization in Bishkek.

99.9 percent purification

After the modernization of HPP, emissions of harmful substances have decreased. The equipment put into operation in 1961 was worn out and obsolete. Even the plans of the plant’s facilities were lost. Before the reconstruction, TBEA had to restore them.

Treatment facilities with a two-stage cleaning of flue gases and with five level electrostatic filters to catch harmful emissions to the atmosphere with an efficiency of 99.9 percent were installed at the heating and power plant.

The old equipment has electrostatic filters with an average efficiency as of 2017 within 87-93 percent.

$ 18.3 million out of $ 386 million borrowed for modernization were spent on dismantling old equipment. Construction of new blocks cost $ 358.5 million. Other $ 10 million were spent on taking out the engineering networks from the construction zone.

Modernization managed to update the equipment and engineering facilities of the entire Bishkek HPP by 25-30 percent. When the remaining equipment will be replaced is not known.

About tariffs again

Only after the breakdown, the deputies of the Parliament got to know that Bishkekteploset OJSC buys heat from HPP and resells it to the townspeople.

In 2014, the tariff for the Bishkekteploset was 315 soms per gigacalorie at a cost of 802.2 soms. The cost of heat was increased every year. In 2017, it was sold for 460 soms per gigacalorie at a cost of 1,004.6 soms.

The tariff for the final consumers, effective since April 1, 2015, is 1,134.76 soms for the population, 1,695.1 soms — for industrial and other enterprises.

In the long term, the government intends to revise the tariff policy, naturally, in the direction of increasing. Tariffs should cover the cost price of the generated electricity, taking into account the preservation of socially oriented approach.