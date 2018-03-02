01:02
Migrant from Kyrgyzstan attacks ambulance in Russia

Last night, Abakan police received a message from an ambulance dispatcher that an unknown man had damaged an ambulance car. Russian media reported.

The police detained the hooligan. According to preliminary information, the drunk man walked along the road, hindering movement of the ambulance.

When the car stopped, the man began hitting the hood, damaged the wipers and windshield.

The detainee is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, born in 1977, living in Russia legally. At present, the issue of bringing the man to administrative responsibility is being decided.
