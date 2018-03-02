Ex-head of Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund detained by financial police

Ex-director of the Development Fund of Issyk-Kul Region Ruslan Elebesov was detained in Bishkek. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

According to the agency, the former official of the fund is suspected of appropriation of the entrusted property. By decision of the court, Ruslan Elebesov was arrested for two months till the end of the investigation.

The employees of the Investigation Department of the financial police conduct the investigation.

Ruslan Ebelesov headed the Directorate for the Management of the Issyk-Kul Development Fund in June 2014 by the decree of the then plenipotentiary representative of the government in the region Emilbek Kaptagaev.