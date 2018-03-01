New agreement between Kyrgyzstan and EU consists of eight sections

«The draft agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union contains of eight sections and covers all areas,» the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov said today.

According to him, the second round of negotiations on the agreement is coming to an end in Bishkek today. The document is changed for the first time in 20 years. The current agreement was signed in 1995. The new document is extremely important for, as it will help to raise the cooperation betweenand EU to a higher level and define long-term prospects.

«Negotiations are held within the framework of three thematic negotiating groups and will end tonight. The first group, under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, considers sections on common goals, issues of political dialogue and reforms, justice and freedom, human rights and security. An important direction is the sections dealing with trade and investment. They are worked out by a negotiating group headed by the Ministry of Economy. The remaining sections, covering a wide range of issues on economic and sustainable development, are discussed by a third group, chaired by the Ministry of Finance. Negotiations are constructive. We note with satisfaction the common understanding of the importance of the speediest completion of the development of a new agreement taking into account mutual interests and international norms, contemporary realities and future prospects,» Nurlan Abdrakhmanov summed up.