A second-year student fell out of a dormitory window in Osh city. The Department of Internal Affairs of the southern capital informed.

According to it, the 18-year-old girl fell out of the third floor window.

«She is a second-year student of the Osh State University. According to the victim, the accident occurred when she hung out laundry. The girl was hospitalized with fractures,» the police department of the city told.