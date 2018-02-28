Already third buyer for a month ready to buy MegaCom

The State Property Management Fund received a letter from Goldenkey Asset Investment & Management regarding the purchase of a 100 percent stake in Alfa Telecom CJSC. Press service of the agency reported.

The letter of Goldenkey Asset Investment & Management was sent to Alfa Telecom CJSC for its consideration in accordance with the established procedure.

In early February, the State Property Management Fund received an application from the Swiss company ALF Consulting S.A. Prior to this, the Smart City investor Aka Minerals and Mining also announced its intention to buy MegaCom.

Recall, 100 percent of the shares of Alfa Telecom CJSC are included in the list of objects subject to privatization. Currently, the State Property Management Fund is preparing to conduct a tender for the purchase of services for the re-appraisal of the company.

Alfa Telecom CJSC has been repeatedly auctioned, but none of the investors showed any interest in it. The State Property Management Fund directly found a buyer, a Russian Elena Nagornaya. But later, she refused the deal. Then 100 percent of the shares of the mobile operator was estimated at 13.5 billion soms.