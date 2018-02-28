23:47
0
USD 68.09
EUR 83.97
RUB 1.22
English

Already third buyer for a month ready to buy MegaCom

The State Property Management Fund received a letter from Goldenkey Asset Investment & Management regarding the purchase of a 100 percent stake in Alfa Telecom CJSC. Press service of the agency reported.

The letter of Goldenkey Asset Investment & Management was sent to Alfa Telecom CJSC for its consideration in accordance with the established procedure.

In early February, the State Property Management Fund received an application from the Swiss company ALF Consulting S.A. Prior to this, the Smart City investor Aka Minerals and Mining also announced its intention to buy MegaCom.

Recall, 100 percent of the shares of Alfa Telecom CJSC are included in the list of objects subject to privatization. Currently, the State Property Management Fund is preparing to conduct a tender for the purchase of services for the re-appraisal of the company.

Alfa Telecom CJSC has been repeatedly auctioned, but none of the investors showed any interest in it. The State Property Management Fund directly found a buyer, a Russian Elena Nagornaya. But later, she refused the deal. Then 100 percent of the shares of the mobile operator was estimated at 13.5 billion soms.
link:
views: 154
Print
Related
Trace of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in purchase of MegaCom deal
Another buyer for MegaCom found
Smart City investor and MegaCom buyer. Everything we know about company
Smart City project investor wants to buy MegaCom
Expectations of MegaCom sale inflated
State Property Management Fund sure of MegaCom sale
Sale of MegaCom. Temir Sariev proposes to start negotiations with Penwell
Penwell ready for pre-trial settlement of MegaCom dispute
Officials still hope to sell MegaCom, but not going to reduce price
Almazbek Atambayev supports reduction of MegaCom price by 25-30 percent
Popular
Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek
Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute
American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk
Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported