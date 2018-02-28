Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider agreement on visa-free regime with Serbia

An agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Serbia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of regular passports was submitted to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan for consideration.

The document was signed on December 5, 2017 in Belgrade.

The agreement provides for holders of valid national regular passports exemption from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit and stay in the territory of the other party for up to 90 days.

The background statement says that the level of bilateral Kyrgyz-Serbian relations has increased recently.

«There is an intensification of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. In this regard, there is a need to establish a visa-free regime. The ratification of the agreement will facilitate mutual trips of the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and Serbia, expand the bilateral legal framework that will contribute to further development of tourism, political-economic and consular relations,» the document says.