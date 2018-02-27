Extremist organization members banned children to go to school

A married couple prohibited their children from going to school in the village of Temirovka, Issyk-Kul district. District prosecutor’s office informed 24.kg news agency.

The supervisory authority initiated a criminal case against the married couple Jyrgalbek Asanbekov and Baktygul Abdrakhmanova under the article «Failure to fulfill the duties on bringing up a minor.»

«The spouses are supporters of Yakyn Inkar movement. The organization’s activities are recognized in Kyrgyzstan as extremist. Social workers found out that parents of the children are reclusive, so they forbid their children to go out, contact with anyone and read the books, except for those that are provided by their religious movement, to use modern household appliances. The couple also does not allow the doctors to conduct medical examination of their children,» the prosecutor’s office of the Issyk-Kul district said.

The supervisory authority stressed that there are no elementary blessings of civilization in the house of Asanbekov and Abdrakhmanova — the couple deliberately refused them.

"There are facts of beatings of the children, their backwardness in mental development is observed. The couple has been leading such life for more than five years. Earlier, the commission on children’s affairs brought them to administrative responsibility for the fact that they do not fulfill the duty on upbringing and education of children. Issyk-Kul District Court ordered parents to provide children with school education. However, Asanbekov and Abdrakhmanova ignored the court’s decision, «the prosecutor’s office explained.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of non-compliance with the court’s decision and parental duties.

«The spouses are under house arrest. The investigation is over, the case was sent to the Issyk-Kul District Court,» the district prosecutor’s office summed up.