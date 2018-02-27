2,000 soms banknote - best among Central and Eastern Europe countries

A commemorative banknote with a value of 2,000 soms became the winner of the prestigious international competition «The Best Regional Banknote of 2018» among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe and the CIS. Official website of the National Bank reported.

The competition for the best regional banknote of the year was held in the framework of the annual international conference on high security printing. It took place from February 19 through February 21 in the city of Warsaw (Poland).

High Security Printing is the largest regional annual conference dedicated to production, printing, protective elements of banknotes and other securities.

Banknotes of Russia with values ​​of 200 and 2,000 rubles, a commemorative banknote of Armenia with a nominal value of 500 drams, a memorable banknote of Poland with a nominal value of 500 zlotys, and a banknote of Georgia of 5 GEL also claimed for the award.

Best Regional Banknote of the Year Award is given for outstanding achievements in the field of design, the use of modern protective elements in the context of appearance, as well as technological equipment and protection of a banknote. At the same time, special attention is paid to the reflection of cultural heritage, as well as the relevance of the overall design and symbols of the issuing country," the report said.

Recall, the commemorative banknote with the value of 2,000 soms was issued on November 17, 2017 and is devoted to several dates — the 25th anniversary of independence of Kyrgyzstan, the formation of the National Bank and the introduction of the national currency.