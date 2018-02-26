Head of Foreign Policy Department of Presidential Administration dismissed

Aizada Subakozhoeva was dismissed from her post of the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Information Policy Department reported.

She was released from the office in connection with transfer to another job.

Aizada Subakozhoeva has worked at the post for a year.

She was appointed the Deputy Secretary General of the SCO.

«By the decision of the Council of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the SCO, Subakozhoeva Aizada Muratbekovna was appointed the Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,» the document says.