New radiotherapy device launched in Kyrgyzstan

The National Oncology Center hosted a presentation of the launch of a new Bhabhatron-II radiotherapy device, donated by India. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov attended the ceremony.

He noted that during the visit he met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Davos and asked to provide one more such device for the Osh Oncological Clinic.

«Unfortunately, cancer incidence is high in Kyrgyzstan. It is necessary to create all conditions to treat cancer patients more effectively so that they can then live and work peacefully,» the head of government said.

According to the director of the National Oncology Center Ernis Tilekov, about 2,000 Kyrgyz citizens receive therapy each year. «This device is intended for radiotherapy. It has an effect only on cancer cells,» the medical worker stressed.

The Prime Minister also inspected the construction of a new building of children’s oncology and hematology unit. By mid-September, the seven-story building must be finished. «The new center should be built at the modern level, meet all requirements and have all the necessary equipment,» said Sapar Isakov.