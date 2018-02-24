Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek

Employees of the Internal Affairs Directorate for Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek detained a member of an organized crime group, who had a narcotic substance. The Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the drug was found on the back seat of the detainee’s car.

«Two 3-liter cans were in a plastic yellow bag. There was a dark green substance with a specific smell of cannabis. The examination showed that this is hashish weighing 3.7 kilograms. A criminal case was initiated on the article «Illegal manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation for sale, as well as illegal production or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogs or precursors» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The 41-year-old detainee is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic as a member of an organized crime group. He was placed in the pretrial detention center,» the Central Internal Affairs Directorate said.