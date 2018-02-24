21:10
0
USD 67.94
EUR 83.42
RUB 1.20
English

Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek

Employees of the Internal Affairs Directorate for Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek detained a member of an organized crime group, who had a narcotic substance. The Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the drug was found on the back seat of the detainee’s car.

«Two 3-liter cans were in a plastic yellow bag. There was a dark green substance with a specific smell of cannabis. The examination showed that this is hashish weighing 3.7 kilograms. A criminal case was initiated on the article «Illegal manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation for sale, as well as illegal production or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogs or precursors» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The 41-year-old detainee is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic as a member of an organized crime group. He was placed in the pretrial detention center,» the Central Internal Affairs Directorate said.
link:
views: 221
Print
Related
Not a single drug control bill submitted to Parliament for discussion in 3 years
Kyrgyzstan not ready for new drugs
Deputy recalls Tolkunbek Abdygulov of his joke about legalization of marijuana
Special Forces officer placed in detention center for possession of drugs
Kyrgyzstan completely dependent on import of drugs
Big consignment of drugs seized in Issyk-Kul oblast
Kyrgyzstani faces up to 15 years in prison in Russia
Drug trafficker from Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 11 years in prison in Russia
Almost 4 kg of heroin confiscated from Kyrgyzstani
More than ton of drugs seized in Sokuluk district
Popular
Suyumbaev Street in Bishkek being widened Suyumbaev Street in Bishkek being widened
Botulism in Kara-Suu. One more child dies Botulism in Kara-Suu. One more child dies
Kyrgyzstan approves labor quota for foreigners for 2018 Kyrgyzstan approves labor quota for foreigners for 2018
Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata