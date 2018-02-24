U.S. dollar falls in price by 90 tyiyns since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan

Since beginning of the year, the U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan has fallen in price by 90 tyiyns and is approaching 68 soms.

Since beginning of this week, the US currency has fallen in price by 20 tyiyn. The capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 67.9-68 soms, and sell — for 68.05-68.1. The nominal rate is set at 68,1121 soms.

The U.S. currency in Kyrgyzstan has been fluctuating since the beginning of the year. In January, the National Bank intervened only two times, and in February — one. It bought dollars twice ($ 20,550 million) and once sold $ 5.4 million. Net purchase of dollars since the beginning of the year was $15,150 million.