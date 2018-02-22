Suit by Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Journalist must pay 5 million soms

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld the decisions of the first two instances on the suit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Kabay Karabekov.

The journalist must pay 5 million soms to the plaintiff as compensation for moral damage for the infringed honor and dignity. Earlier, Kabay Karabekov said that he had no such money. Officially, the defendant does not work anywhere and has no permanent income.

As Kabay Karabekov’s lawyer Timur Sultanov told 24.kg news agency, the defendant faces imprisonment for failure to comply with the court’s decision because the amount is too large.

Recall, being a candidate for the presidency, Sooronbai Jeenbekov sued 24.kg news agency and Kabay Karabekov for his article «Visit to Sochi. The Kremlin will be once again explained why successor is good?» The plaintiff demanded to recover 10 million soms from the news agency and the journalist. Later, Sooronbai Jeenbekov withdrew material claims to the news agency. The claim to the journalist of 5 million remains in force.