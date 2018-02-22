19:55
-1
USD 68.11
EUR 83.88
RUB 1.20
English

Suit by Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Journalist must pay 5 million soms

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld the decisions of the first two instances on the suit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Kabay Karabekov.

The journalist must pay 5 million soms to the plaintiff as compensation for moral damage for the infringed honor and dignity. Earlier, Kabay Karabekov said that he had no such money. Officially, the defendant does not work anywhere and has no permanent income.

As Kabay Karabekov’s lawyer Timur Sultanov told 24.kg news agency, the defendant faces imprisonment for failure to comply with the court’s decision because the amount is too large.

Recall, being a candidate for the presidency, Sooronbai Jeenbekov sued 24.kg news agency and Kabay Karabekov for his article «Visit to Sochi. The Kremlin will be once again explained why successor is good?» The plaintiff demanded to recover 10 million soms from the news agency and the journalist. Later, Sooronbai Jeenbekov withdrew material claims to the news agency. The claim to the journalist of 5 million remains in force.
link:
views: 114
Print
Related
President meets with Batken region residents during working trip
Kyrgyzstan and neighbors: problems have to be solved only through negotiations
Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges Batken residents to help in fight against corruption
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to meet with residents of Batken region
Head of Corruption Control Service of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Multi-million lawsuit remains in force. Journalist Kabay Karabekov facing prison
President has all trump cards to start real reform in law enforcement agencies
"Northern transit" drug route - result of corruption in security agencies
President promises to help citizens whose rights are infringed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov voices reason for ineffective fight against corruption
Popular
Suyumbaev Street in Bishkek being widened Suyumbaev Street in Bishkek being widened
Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata
Botulism in Kara-Suu. One more child dies Botulism in Kara-Suu. One more child dies
Dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan banned from entering Russia Dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan banned from entering Russia