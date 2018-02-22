Sooronbai Jeenbekov aware of extortion by financial police facts

There are facts when criminal cases are instituted in order to exert pressure on entrepreneurs, extort money from them. Complaints of citizens and diligent entrepreneurs about unlawful actions by employees subordinate to you do not stop. There are also facts related to the so-called «shielding» of unscrupulous representatives of small and medium-sized businesses. The President of Kyrgyzstan announced today at a meeting with the head of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Zamirbek Osmonov.

The parties discussed the anti-corruption measures and tasks by the state service and written in the Security Council decision dated February 8, 2018.

According to the press service, the head of state noted that the financial police were tasked with counteracting economic crime.

But the analysis of the results of the financial police activities shows a serious lack of measures taken both by the leadership of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and by individual rank-and-file employees.

The President believes that the work of the financial police on counteracting the production and sale of counterfeit alcohol products, the detection of underground gambling establishments, the suppression of the smuggling of fuels and lubricants in the regions of the republic is insufficient, and demanded to strengthen the work in these areas.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov demanded to focus the main activity of the financial police on identifying and suppressing economic, official and corruption crimes, elimination of corruption schemes in the economic sphere and the public sector.