Bektur Asanov ends hunger strike

Bektur Asanov, convicted of attempted forcible seizure of power, stopped the hunger strike. The Committee for the Protection of Political Prisoners informed 24.kg news agency.

The protest of Bektur Asanov has lasted from January 30. He conveyed through his relatives an appeal to the Kyrgyz people with words of gratitude for their support.

Bektur Asanov believes that he had achieved his goal — the hunger strike caused a wide public response. As for the demand to dismiss the head of the State National Security Committee, Abdil Segizbayev, Bektur Asanov noted that this is a matter of time.

Other participants of the hunger strike — Ernest Karybekov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — also signed the appeal. They stopped the hunger strike earlier.

Bishkek City Court upheld the verdict of first instance court against the members of El Unu. Dastan Sarygulov was sentenced to four years (three of them — suspended) and released in the courtroom. Ernest Karybekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — to 12 years.