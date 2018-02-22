19:55
Parents send children to madrassas due to lack of control in schools

Parents send their children to madrassas because of lack of control in schools. Expert of the Institute of Strategic Analysis and Forecast Aman Saliev told today at a press conference.

According to him, one of the main reasons for the increase in the number of children in madrassas is the parents’ desire to isolate them from a dangerous environment.

«If at schools children are accustomed to hooliganism, racketeering, drug addiction, then parents have no choice but to send them to madrassas. Parents say that knowledge is not so important, the main thing is to isolate children from a bad environment. Also it is necessary to stop discrimination of children in schools. If girls are not allowed to go to school and humiliated for wearing a hijab, then the parents simply take them from school,» he said.
