Suyumbaev Street in Bishkek being widened

The Bishkek City Administration clears municipal land on Suyumbaev Street (former Karpinskogo) from Moscow to Leo Tolstoy Streets for the construction of a road.

According to the press service of the City Administration, the work is carried out within the framework of the second phase of the project «Development of the Bishkek street-road network.»

Three unauthorized objects were demolished: a 4-meter-long fence, a 37-meter metal fence and a service station with a car wash with a total area of ​​100 square meters.

These objects were built without permits and prevented the construction of the road.

Dismantling is voluntary — compulsory.
