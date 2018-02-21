19:14
ATVs and mopeds to require registration in Kyrgyzstan

All-terrain vehicles and mopeds will have to be registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Transport and Roads made this proposal. The bill was submitted to the Parliament for consideration in the first reading.

All cars, truck tractors, motorcycles, motorbikes, mopeds, tricycles and ATVs are subject to registration.

It is proposed to increase the registration period of a vehicle from 5 to 10 days.

For non-observance of rules of registration of vehicles, the penalty is provided: for physical persons — at 80, and for legal persons — at a rate of 150 estimate indicators.
