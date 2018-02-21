President meets with Batken region residents during working trip

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with local residents during a two-day working trip to Batken region and answered their questions. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Residents of Batken district and Batken city asked questions to the president concerning the construction of social and infrastructure facilities, improvement of irrigation facilities, clean water supply, improvement of the procedure for issuing licenses for the development of deposits, the development of autonomous energy, sports, education, health care, and housing for young people.

Not only the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, but also the ministers, taking part in the working trip, answered the questions of local residents.

«There are difficult living conditions in Batken region. But in recent years, special attention has been paid by the state to Batken region, this practice will be continued. Our goal is to reduce migration by creating the necessary conditions in villages for farmers and local entrepreneurs, support small and medium-sized businesses,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The head of state stressed that processing enterprises would be built in the regions. «In order to support entrepreneurs at the local level, the state provides assistance in obtaining preferential loans. It is better to engage in agriculture at home, to breed cattle than to be a migrant in a foreign country. We must create conditions for comfortable life in the villages for this,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The President also told about his visits to neighboring countries.